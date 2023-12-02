Recommend me a great-sounding 2.1 speaker system for PC?

I'm looking for a replacement due to unwanted hum and buzz noise in my old Cambridge Soundworks system that I don't know how to troubleshoot. I replaced all the caps in it recently.

I think this system otherwise still sounds amazing. And the only other PC speakers I've tried didn't sound nearly as good.

s-l1600.jpg


I'm looking for a 2.1 system that sounds great, has good clarity and isn't muddy. Can someone recommend me one?
 
