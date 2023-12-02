Recommend me a great-sounding 2.1 speaker system for PC?

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,574
I'm looking for a replacement due to unwanted hum and buzz noise in my old Cambridge Soundworks system that I don't know how to troubleshoot. I replaced all the caps in it recently.
I think this system otherwise still sounds amazing. And the only other PC speakers I've tried didn't sound nearly as good.
I'm looking for a 2.1 system that sounds great, has good clarity and isn't muddy. Can someone recommend me one?
