Recommend an HDR Ultrawide

cybereality
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2008
- Messages
- 5,531
I'm currently using an LG 34UC89G-B, which is a 34" 2560x1080 IPS 166Hz panel.
I am happy with the monitor, but I'm interested in HDR and also maybe going up to 3440x1440.
I did some searching, and this monitor looks nice but it got some bad reviews:
https://www.amazon.com/Gaming-VG35VQ-Monitor-FreeSync-DisplayPort/dp/B07YP6PFFT
I'm looking for good HDR and FreeSync that is compatible with Nvidia. Probably 100 Hz as well.
Anyone have the VG35VQ or something similar they can recommend?
I am happy with the monitor, but I'm interested in HDR and also maybe going up to 3440x1440.
I did some searching, and this monitor looks nice but it got some bad reviews:
https://www.amazon.com/Gaming-VG35VQ-Monitor-FreeSync-DisplayPort/dp/B07YP6PFFT
I'm looking for good HDR and FreeSync that is compatible with Nvidia. Probably 100 Hz as well.
Anyone have the VG35VQ or something similar they can recommend?