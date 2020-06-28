Recommend an HDR Ultrawide

I'm currently using an LG 34UC89G-B, which is a 34" 2560x1080 IPS 166Hz panel.I am happy with the monitor, but I'm interested in HDR and also maybe going up to 3440x1440.I did some searching, and this monitor looks nice but it got some bad reviews:I'm looking for good HDR and FreeSync that is compatible with Nvidia. Probably 100 Hz as well.Anyone have the VG35VQ or something similar they can recommend?