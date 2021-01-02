recommend a psu please

Going to be getting Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ShiftCurrent hardwareThermaltake P3 White//AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz-(4.5 GHz)Corsair H100i-PRO//GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming K5 MBEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC HYBRID//1TB-SSD//8TB-HDD(x2)Corsair-Vengeance RGB RAM-32GB//1000 Watt Corsair PSU65"TCL-4KHDR-60H-TV//Windows 10-(X64)ordered the Gigabyte A520I AC Motherboardwill be taking out the corsair h100Ias well as prob putting on drive in an enclosureidk which power supply to get my current one works fine but probably will be to bigI wonder if this will fit?what about this one? all though it isn't modularive had this corsair 1000W psu for forever and haven't had a problem with it but don't know what else to look for as far as protection for everything insidethis site recommend 533 watts but idk at least 700 to make sure? idk to much?modular would be cool to thanks!Thanks!