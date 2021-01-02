recommend a psu please

Going to be getting Phanteks Enthoo Evolv Shift
Current hardware
Thermaltake P3 White//AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz-(4.5 GHz)
Corsair H100i-PRO//GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming K5 MB
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC HYBRID//1TB-SSD//8TB-HDD(x2)
Corsair-Vengeance RGB RAM-32GB//1000 Watt Corsair PSU
65"TCL-4KHDR-60H-TV//Windows 10-(X64)
ordered the Gigabyte A520I AC Motherboard
will be taking out the corsair h100I
as well as prob putting on drive in an enclosure
idk which power supply to get my current one works fine but probably will be to big
I wonder if this will fit?
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/corsai...ar-power-supply-black/6356248.p?skuId=6356248
what about this one? all though it isn't modular
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/therma...us-power-supply-black/6339087.p?skuId=6339087
ive had this corsair 1000W psu for forever and haven't had a problem with it but don't know what else to look for as far as protection for everything inside
this site recommend 533 watts but idk at least 700 to make sure? idk to much?
modular would be cool to thanks!
Thanks!
