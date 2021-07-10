Recognizing old SSDs after new OS installation?

Hi. My PC has many SSDs (L M N O). I am going to re-install Windows 7 64 Pro on a new SSD system drive C:\ and am wondering best approach? Is this correct?

Unplug my media SSD drives. Install Windows and get it activated and working. Then plug back in my media drives (L M N O)?

Will my media drives be recognized as before or will they need to be reconfigured?

Some of them are connected via an add in card because my MB Asus P9X79 Pro has limited SATA 6 connections