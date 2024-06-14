Recertified Enterprise HDDs

Just a shout out to TheSlySyl on this one instead of necro posting in the, "Shucking still a thing?" thread. I ordered two 12TB manufacturer recertified WD drives from serverpartdeals.com, both have only 8 power on hours, and less than 100GB written to each.
With a $5 per drive discount code (literally: discountcode), the total was $210. Free Shipping!
I have been a member for a long time, but found the post via Google. Thanks a ton to TheSlySyl for the recommendation!
