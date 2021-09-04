Receiver used for PC is dieing. Need a replacement solution.

[21CW]killerofall
So I think my receiver (Onkyo TX-SR504) is on it's last legs as it turns itself off a few times a day now and has been doing this for the last few days. I have had it for like 15 years so it has had a good run.
I currently have a 5.1 home theater speaker setup (pulled from a Sony HT-7000DH. System specs on page 80 of manual) and I am using multi-channel input (so I am effectively just using my receiver as an amp) via 3 3.5mm to RCA cables to my sound card on my PC. My 5 speakers are all 6 Ohm and I have an 80 W sub (also pulled from the same Sony system) that has an RCA input. My sound card is a Creative Sound Blaster Z. There is nothing else hooked up to the receiver.
What do you think about Technical Pro H1502URBT as a replacement? It is the cheapest off the shelf solution I could find. I don't need any signal processing or any HDMI inputs as the only thing connected to my receiver is my PC via multi-channel input. I am really just looking for a 5.1 amp. I looked for a entire computer speaker replacement but that would cost me like $300 for the Logitech Z906 or go with a $130 cheap Logitech Z606 system (which would likely be a downgrade in speakers from what I have now) or take a risk on some cheap Chinese POS on Amazon.
I am just concerned that the fan on the Technical Pro H1502URBT might be too loud as it would be on my desk, right next to me.
I would be open to any other solution for $300 or less that would let me connect my 5.1 home theater speakers to my PC via something like an optical cable (can't use HDMI as I am using a display port to my G-sync monitor, unless there is a way to use HDMI for audio only) however I haven't found anything out there. The next best options for a normal home theater receivers are like $300 or more but I don't need all of the functionality they come with. If I could get a replacement solution for $300 that is of high quality, I would consider it as it isn't like I can't afford to spend $300+ on a replacement, just that I don't think I should. I don't need much power output as I normally keep my receiver at a level between 8 and 15 (out of 80). I would also prefer something that doesn't output a lot of heat since I am on a 3rd floor of my house. I am also open for building an amp myself with parts as I have used a soldering iron before but my stills are basic as I have only done it a half dozen times or so before, but I would only consider doing something like that if the parts could be had for $100 or less.
I plan on making a purchase on Thursday, after B&H opens again (or by noon Eastern on Monday if I get good feedback before then, assuming you recommend the Technical Pro H1502URBT, or anything else from B&H). I am open to getting anything from an online store or a big box store. I am also open to getting used equipment off eBay if there are any steals to be had but I would strongly prefer new equipment.
Thoughts?
