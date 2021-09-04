Receiver used for PC is dieing. Need a replacement solution.

So I think my receiver (Onkyo TX-SR504) is on it's last legs as it turns itself off a few times a day now and has been doing this for the last few days. I have had it for like 15 years so it has had a good run.

I currently have a 5.1 home theater speaker setup (pulled from a Sony HT-7000DH. System specs on page 80 of manual) and I am using multi-channel input (so I am effectively just using my receiver as an amp) via 3 3.5mm to RCA cables to my sound card on my PC. My 5 speakers are all 6 Ohm and I have an 80 W sub (also pulled from the same Sony system) that has an RCA input. My sound card is a Creative Sound Blaster Z. There is nothing else hooked up to the receiver.

What do you think about Technical Pro H1502URBT as a replacement? It is the cheapest off the shelf solution I could find. I don't need any signal processing or any HDMI inputs as the only thing connected to my receiver is my PC via multi-channel input. I am really just looking for a 5.1 amp. I looked for a entire computer speaker replacement but that would cost me like $300 for the Logitech Z906 or go with a $130 cheap Logitech Z606 system (which would likely be a downgrade in speakers from what I have now) or take a risk on some cheap Chinese POS on Amazon.

I am just concerned that the fan on the Technical Pro H1502URBT might be too loud as it would be on my desk, right next to me.

I would be open to any other solution for $300 or less that would let me connect my 5.1 home theater speakers to my PC via something like an optical cable (can't use HDMI as I am using a display port to my G-sync monitor, unless there is a way to use HDMI for audio only) however I haven't found anything out there. The next best options for a normal home theater receivers are like $300 or more but I don't need all of the functionality they come with. If I could get a replacement solution for $300 that is of high quality, I would consider it as it isn't like I can't afford to spend $300+ on a replacement, just that I don't think I should. I don't need much power output as I normally keep my receiver at a level between 8 and 15 (out of 80). I would also prefer something that doesn't output a lot of heat since I am on a 3rd floor of my house. I am also open for building an amp myself with parts as I have used a soldering iron before but my stills are basic as I have only done it a half dozen times or so before, but I would only consider doing something like that if the parts could be had for $100 or less.

I plan on making a purchase on Thursday, after B&H opens again (or by noon Eastern on Monday if I get good feedback before then, assuming you recommend the Technical Pro H1502URBT, or anything else from B&H). I am open to getting anything from an online store or a big box store. I am also open to getting used equipment off eBay if there are any steals to be had but I would strongly prefer new equipment.

Thoughts?
 
pendragon1

seems alright, cant recommend it 'cause ive never used it but it covers what you need. i doubt youd find cheaper and i also doubt the listed power output but it should do.
 
Nenu

You'll give yourself a lot more options moving to a straight HDMI connection for 5.1 and above on an AVR.
Then you can look at a decent 2nd hand Denon, well featured, reliable and they dont overheat.
Then you wont be restricted to only 5.1 audio. I'm now on 7.4.2 from the AVR with another sub fed from my front amps output.

You can hook an AVR up via HDMI as a second display, no matter what you are currently using.
The only downside is your mouse can move onto it which can be annoying.
I place the AVRs display at the top right corner in the display driver, then if I lose the mouse I know to pull down and left.
 
