Receiver used for PC is dieing. Need a replacement solution.

You'll give yourself a lot more options moving to a straight HDMI connection for 5.1 and above on an AVR.

Then you can look at a decent 2nd hand Denon, well featured, reliable and they dont overheat.

Then you wont be restricted to only 5.1 audio. I'm now on 7.4.2 from the AVR with another sub fed from my front amps output.



You can hook an AVR up via HDMI as a second display, no matter what you are currently using.

The only downside is your mouse can move onto it which can be annoying.

I place the AVRs display at the top right corner in the display driver, then if I lose the mouse I know to pull down and left.