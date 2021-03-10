Reboots when starting cmd [SOLVED]

Thank you all for your suggestions. First I did a test on the ram memories. I tried one by one and the problem still existed. As I said, the restart of the pc is totally random, sometimes it happens on the first cmd boot and other times it happens on the third. There is no repeating pattern, hence the difficulty of detecting the problem and knowing when a reboot is going to occur by taking a certain action. It is not a problem with the ram memory, so I bought a new 750w power supply from Antec with 80 plus bronze certificate. My current source does have an 80 plus bronze certificate, but as I said in the previous post, it is a few years old and the brand of the power supply is not very good, since it is an aerocool brand source. At the beginning of mounting this pc, I had no problem, the pc was working perfectly whatever the task I did. I think that the source was forced at some point and as a result of this, the reigns began to happen when it demanded a certain amount of energy. If it was a problem with a cpu or a ram memory, the problems would have been from the beginning. In a few days I will receive the new power supply and I will tell you what the result was after the change.