Reboots when starting cmd [SOLVED]

E

enzel87

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2021
Messages
3
Hello everyone. I have been experiencing problems with my PC for a while. Hardware configuration is Jingsha brand dual x79 motherboard. The two cpu are Xeon e5 2689 and the ram is 64gb ddr3 at 1866mhz. I also have a gtx 770, but I don't use it, since the tasks I do with this PC are focused on server tasks. The problems I experience are constant reboots when both are in use. When I run a server for minecraft using a .bat file, a few seconds after the cmd window starts, the pc restarts. This happens randomly and once it happens, subsequent attempts to start the server trigger constant reboots. The problem was fixed when I unplugged one of the cpu. Now i was mining monero. At first the pc did not give problems for approximately 8 hours, but suddenly the pc restarted and from this point on, the pc constantly restarted when running the monero miner. I disconnected a cpu and it seems that the problem was solved, but at dawn the pc rebooted at some point. I suspect that the problem may be the power supply that has already been used for a few years and is not a very good brand. It is a 700w Aerocool Kcas. I would like to know your opinion of what the problem could be before buying a new power supply. Thanks.
 
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,982
It certainly could be, but not always a sure thing with older hardware.
 
C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
14,120
Sounds like a power supply to me. My guess is the real output of your current power supply was about 500-550w when brand new.

Does it even have any sort of real 80+ rating or active PFC?

As far as new power supplies are concerned, I would really only trust top tier brands such as Seasonic, especially since there aren't any review sites left that I know of that do real power supply reviews like [H] used to do.

What is to keep those other brands from starting to sell trash again?.... Antec, Corsair, etc.
 
R

robijito123

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 2, 2021
Messages
100
Maybe run a mem x86 test on your machine or check for ecc errors? Might just need a cold boot from off. However if mining you would stress cpu 100% it is possible you stressed the ps and caused something to overload. Also could be something on board, seams like a rebuild from spare chipsets kind of deal. Not sure what removing 2nd cpu would really do except drop load on the machine.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,512
I would go with the motherboard being junk. There's no such thing as a dual socket x79 board, because x79 doesn't support more than one socket. That board has some Intel server chipset masquerading as x79, probably C602. Quite a few of these boards get their chipsets used, being pulls from scrapped server boards. I bought a LGA775 board directly from the Jingsha factory a year or so ago and wasn't very impressed. While it did work, the BIOS was trash and the components on the board were about as low as you could go.

There are numerous reports on the web about this board being very unstable and having buggy BIOSes, especially when used with two CPUs and large quantities of RAM. I've heard that some Russian forum has people that have made custom BIOS images for these boards that fixes some of the issues and makes them more stable, but I haven't looked very much into it.

The only recommendation I have is to pull one CPU and go down to a lower speed and quantity of RAM and see if the board behaves better.
 
S

Sniper|3d-R|

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 30, 2000
Messages
5,128
What do your system logs say? Anything of value?
Do you have any logging when you start the bat file? What does it say?

>I disconnected a cpu and it seems that the problem was solved

Could be bad memory just looking at all the issues. Could be bad CPU.... Make sure BIOS firmware is up to date.

Try and memtest overnight to see if that finds anything. Good luck!
 
E

enzel87

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2021
Messages
3
Thank you all for your suggestions. First I did a test on the ram memories. I tried one by one and the problem still existed. As I said, the restart of the pc is totally random, sometimes it happens on the first cmd boot and other times it happens on the third. There is no repeating pattern, hence the difficulty of detecting the problem and knowing when a reboot is going to occur by taking a certain action. It is not a problem with the ram memory, so I bought a new 750w power supply from Antec with 80 plus bronze certificate. My current source does have an 80 plus bronze certificate, but as I said in the previous post, it is a few years old and the brand of the power supply is not very good, since it is an aerocool brand source. At the beginning of mounting this pc, I had no problem, the pc was working perfectly whatever the task I did. I think that the source was forced at some point and as a result of this, the reigns began to happen when it demanded a certain amount of energy. If it was a problem with a cpu or a ram memory, the problems would have been from the beginning. In a few days I will receive the new power supply and I will tell you what the result was after the change.
 
S

slavie

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 2, 2012
Messages
71
First, replace the PSU, since you've already ordered one anyway.
If that doesn't work, my money is on the MB. But, swap the CPU's first and see if the problem persists - if it's the CPU, then the 2nd CPU should start failing in the first spot, theoretically.
 
E

enzel87

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2021
Messages
3
Well i finally got the new psu i bought a few days ago. It is a Antec 750w 80 plus gold. The reboot issue has been fixed. Now I run the file to mine XMR and the PC has not restarted at any time. Also the hashrate has gone up. With the previous PSU the hasrate went up to 6400h / s, now with the new PSU the hashrate went up to 7200h / s. The problem was the source, it was evident that it was close to giving a critical failure, since it was not even able to deliver all the power that the motherboard demanded. I hope this thread helps someone who has the same problem that I had, since I spent months to find out what the fault was. Thank you all for your participation and your suggestions.
 
