Reason for failed automatic device encryption. TPM not usable. Windows 11 can't install anymore

System Information. At the bottom of the page. Device Encryption Support. Reason for failed automatic encryption:

TPM is not usable. PCR7 binding Un-allowed DMA capable bus/devices(s) detected TPM is not usable.



Put the mouse arrow over REASONs for FAILED automatic device encryption.



Windows 11 will NOT be able to be installed again to use the product key anymore. Windows 11 product key does not

work With Windows 10. NO TPM that will work anymore... no Windows 11 re installation on this MSI computer motherboard.,



MSI B365 Mag Mortar I was running good until I attempted to use a different Kingston SSD with my NvMe SSD.

Took me all day to discover that the TPM was not able to work again.



What is this binding. A hypervisor has been detected also.



I do not expect any quick and easy answers to this serious question.