I can't say I've had too many issues personally with the 'Egg, in fact I used their 'Price Guarantee' only a couple of weeks ago and it was handled smoothly and quickly (you get a Newegg GC to cover the difference).



But - I haven't had any big issues with products yet (ie: returns, damaged shipments, etc), so can't really comment on that side of their operation.



My big annoyance, and this might be more of a Canada thing, is their shipping/sales pricing. There'll be times when the product received a decent sales discount only for the shipping to be increased to make up the difference. Stuff like that is annoying.