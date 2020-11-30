Really liking the mid tower smaller Lian Li 205

This month I got around to building custom Gaming PC's for both my kids. This is their first PC's just for them to use only. They are 10 and 12 years old, so pretty cool to have that I'd say? I made them PC GamersMy daughter loves WoW Shadowlands and a little bit of Diablo 3, and my son likes Fortnite, and Battlefield 5, and World of Tanks, Destiny, 2.I was on a budget for them since I was doing 2 builds, and picked the mid tower Lian Li 205 for them, at $69 can't go wrong I thought. I bought msot everything at Microcenter, they had Black Friday deals going all last week. Even I was shocked at what low prices certain things are today, like Memory being less than $100 for 16GB, that used to be double that. Or the Solid State Drives being like $79, those used to be a couple hundred bucks easilyOne build was for my son;Ryzen 5 5600XGigabyte X570 Motherboard16GB DDR4SSD 512GB driveMy old GTX 1080 video card650 Watt PSUOther build was for my daughter;Intel i5 9600kMSI Z390 Motherboard16GB DDR4SSD 512GB driveNew RTX 3070 video card for $539650 Watt PSUMy point, the Lian Li 205 case, I was pleasantly surprised at how good that little case was to work in, more room than expected for these builds, Plus I added 2 additional front fans in each build, so each case has 2 fans in front, one on top, and one in the rear. But man what a cool minimalist looking case, all black, no big logos or anything, clean simple look. Airflow seems really good. They are very quiet. And don't take up much room on the desk, they have a small footprint.I'm used to the huge tower cases I've always used over the years, the big aluminum cases from Silverstone and CoolerMaster, that are just gigantically tall. I am more than willing to drop $200+ on a new case for myself, but I have to say, this little $69 Lian Li is really awesome, I might actually do a full black stealth build and get one for myselfI really like the compact size of the case, it's not tall, or too deep, it's sort of cute and cool looking.