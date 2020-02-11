Auer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,300
Real-time ray tracing could get a boost from standardized support in Vulkan
The Khronos Group is planning to talk about standardized ray tracing support in Vulkan at GDC next month.
www.pcgamer.com
The Khronos Group is planning to talk about standardized ray tracing support in Vulkan at GDC next month.
"Join us to hear about the latest developments in Vulkan around standardized ray tracing functionality; the working group will provide an update on the current state of the ray tracing efforts, what this means for the graphics industry, and how you’ll be able to take advantage of this technology," Khronos Group states on its GDC 2020 itinerary.