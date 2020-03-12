ReadyNAS Recovery

Hi, my ReadyNAS became unresponsive and I had to hard reboot the device. When the device rebooted, it looks like I lost my volume. When I log into the admin screen, I see the message “Remove inactive volumes to use the disk. Disk #1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6”



Any suggestions on what I can do to recover? It was setup as RAID6 so while possible, it’s unlikely 2 disks failed at the same time? I checked a week or so ago and there were no errors and I also did not get any email notification on failed disks.



I’m tried shutting down and rebooting, as some forums suggested, but that did not help.



Thank you!