Reading USB External M2 Drive Temp Possible?

I'm wondering if trehre is anyway to monitor temp for an external M2 drive? I assume teh reporting would ahve to be from the external enclosure? If so, that would pretty much mean no?
 
DWD1961 said:
I'm wondering if trehre is anyway to monitor temp for an external M2 drive? I assume teh reporting would ahve to be from the external enclosure? If so, that would pretty much mean no?
Hmm well i believe some (or most?) drives report their temperatures but i don't know how an external enclosure would affect that. Have you tried a program like HWmonitor to see if the drive is reporting?
 
motqalden said:
Hmm well i believe some (or most?) drives report their temperatures but i don't know how an external enclosure would affect that. Have you tried a program like HWmonitor to see if the drive is reporting?
I've tried Samsung's Magician and HWiNFO, and neither of those reports it. However, I just checked Crystal Disk Info and it IS reporting it!
 
