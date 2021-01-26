Reading USB External M2 Drive Temp Possible?

DWD1961 said: I'm wondering if trehre is anyway to monitor temp for an external M2 drive? I assume teh reporting would ahve to be from the external enclosure? If so, that would pretty much mean no? Click to expand...

Hmm well i believe some (or most?) drives report their temperatures but i don't know how an external enclosure would affect that. Have you tried a program like HWmonitor to see if the drive is reporting?