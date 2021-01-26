Reading USB External M2 Drive Temp Possible?

I'm wondering if trehre is anyway to monitor temp for an external M2 drive? I assume teh reporting would ahve to be from the external enclosure? If so, that would pretty much mean no?
I've tried Samsung's Magician and HWiNFO, and neither of those reports it. However, I just checked Crystal Disk Info and it IS reporting it!Hmm well i believe some (or most?) drives report their temperatures but i don't know how an external enclosure would affect that. Have you tried a program like HWmonitor to see if the drive is reporting?