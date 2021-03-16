Re-encoding video HEVC/H.265

I know there are some other conversation about re-encoding videos to H.265 to save space but I am having issues getting the sound quality I want. I have been using Handbrake for Windows and maybe it does not have the setting I want. I am looking for 5.1 Dolby which I have seen on some other video's I have but have not been able to duplicate in Handbrake. It seems that I can choose either 5.1 or Dolby \ Dolby Pro Logic II. If I choose Dolby it shows as 2.1 when I am done. I must be doing something wrong. Anyone with experience in this have any suggestions?