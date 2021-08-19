Re-did Thermal Pads on RTX 3080 FTW3 VRAM

legcramp
Amazing price for what you get and the performance compared to big brand name ones on amazon etc... gonna give him a plug here cause the results don't lie! I wanted to make this a fast mod so I am not going to replace every single piece of thermal pad on the card itself... just the most important one... the VRAM pads.
OFF the heatsink goes:
- a bunch of screws for the backplate with four having nuts
- 4 screws for the GPU bracket
- 4 fan/rgb headers which were easy to remove because they are bigger than your ordinary connectors and color-coded!
- A 3mm square next to the stock one
- Again 3mm and 2mm pads next to the original one..
- 2MM is probably too thin (I didn't remove the protective blue/clear layer on the new pads yet)
- 3MM might be a tiny bit too thick (GPU might not make contact with heatsink)
- 3MM strips in zip-lock bag
- Old college book on hand used to squish them
- My foot that's nicely trimmed used to squish pads
- Pads go on the chips
- (What wasn't pictured was me putting a layer of thermal paste on top of the new pads on the VRAM just to make sure they are not lopsided from my lopsided foot.
- The squishing might not even be needed on this EVGA card but they were needed for sure when I did a Zotac Trinity card though, otherwise my GPU temps shot up super fast.
EVGA used thermal putty for the VRMs? I am not gonna deal with removing these and re-padding them for now.
Leaving the original putty intact and going over them with an extra layer of thermal paste from Protronix "Series 9 Extreme", non-conductive and $9 for a 30G tube from newegg FYI.
Also using this thermal paste for the GPU since I've tested this and it's better than stock paste for most of these cards, it's rated for > 5.15W /m-K
Stuck the heatsink back on, connected all the screws and connectors and off we go into the case, this is my main card.
Did not take an initial screenshot of the temps because they are usually dreadful from factory, memory temps were hitting 104-108c while mining ETH, memory temp maxes out now in the lower to mid 80's Celsius, room temp is about 29-30c or 85-86F. The hash-rate will probably stabilize if I don't use the computer... goes to 95-97 eventually but this one will mostly mine when I am sleeping with a moderate overclock. I plan to keep all my RTX cards for years to come.
SUCCESS! About a 20c+ drop in memory temp.
