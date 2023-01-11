Razer Viper Mini

Recently I've been looking at this Viper Mini mouse since it seems to check most of the boxes I look for in a mouse.

Has anyone here personally used it before and has an opinion of it they wouldn't mind sharing?

What I'm most concerned about are the main two mouse buttons not being too easy to accidentally click.

Years ago I used to have a Razer Diamondback, and I'd often accidentally click the left and right mouse buttons while surfing the web because just the weight of my fingers was more than enough to engage clicks very often. Anyone here have this mouse and hopefully feedback on the sensitivity of the main buttons?

Also is the button below the scroll wheel fairly easy to hit while gaming? I tend to remap this to certain abilities in FPS games instead of using it as a DPI toggle.