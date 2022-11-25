Razer Huntsman V2 TKL - Not Detected on AMD System

Hello All,

I'm having an issue with my recently acquired Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard.



The keyboard refuses to be recognized/detected/power on etc. on my AMD Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wifi X570 5800X3D system. When I plug into my Intel 13900k system everything functions as normal. I even plugged the keyboard into my 8th gen Intel based work laptop and it's detected right away.



I even tested another keyboard (Apex Pro) on my AMD system and it works perfectly so I don't believe it's issue with my AMD system.



I've for now switched keyboards between my Intel and AMD system however it's quite aggrevating. I've had multiple emails back and forth with support team and they thought it was a software issue but nothing helped.



Model: RZ03-0394



Any thoughts?



Thanks