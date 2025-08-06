Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Review

erek
"When it comes to latency numbers, the DeathAdder V4 Pro also does very well. For the record, a positive CPI deviation of 2.5% is present, but given how easily perfect CPI accuracy can be achieved on the DeathAdder V4 Pro, this is a complete non-issue. General tracking is flawless, as MotionSync is enabled throughout, and polling is stable virtually without exception. Said exception is missed polls at 8000 Hz, though these are rare, and typically only a few intervals are missed. In wired operation, sensor run mode will be set to corded throughout, resulting in accordingly excellent motion delay numbers. At 8000 Hz, the DeathAdder V4 Pro is ahead of the Logitech G403 (control subject) by 1.1 ms, with lower polling rates posting slightly worse numbers. Click latency sits at just 0.1 ms at 8000 Hz, and even 1000 Hz averages no more than 0.5 ms. In wireless operation, things are more complex. At 8000 Hz, sensor run mode is set to corded, which is why motion delay will be lowest. At an advantage of 1.0 ms over the G403, the DeathAdder V4 Pro is easily among the most responsive wireless mice currently available, on par with the very best. But at 4000 and 2000 Hz, sensor run mode will be set to HP (high performance), resulting in accordingly worse motion delay over the G403 of 0.5 and 0.2 ms, respectively. 1000 Hz will also be set to HP by default, but can be set to LP by setting the so-called Low Power Mode within the software to 100%. In either case, motion delay is quite a bit worse at 1000 Hz, as the DeathAdder V4 Pro trails the G403 by a bit more than 0.5 ms. Click latency, on the other hand, is excellent throughout: at 8000 Hz, 0.3 ms are averaged, 0.4 ms at 4000 Hz, 0.5 ms at 2000 Hz, and 0.9 ms at 1000 Hz. Overall, there is no doubt that the DeathAdder V4 Pro performs best at 8000 Hz, and due to the efficiency improvements made, opting for 8000 Hz indeed is worthwhile on the DeathAdder V4 Pro. 2000 and 4000 Hz are worse but not by a noticeable degree, and afford up to 100 and 50 hours battery life, respectively, so the choice between battery life and performance is ultimately left to the user. A particularly handy software feature in this regard is the Smart Polling Rate Switcher, by virtue of which the set polling rate is only applied when full-screen games are running, and otherwise will default to a lower defined rate, prolonging battery life even further.
The DeathAdder V4 Pro is exclusively supported in Synapse 4, which by now has left the beta stage and presents itself largely bug-free and stable. In terms of design and functionality, Synapse 4 doesn't differ much from Synapse 3, though much has changed under the hood. Given how Synapse 4 is largely built using Chromium, one could wonder why Razer doesn't go the next step and offers fully browser-based configuration through WebHID as an option at least. For now, at least, one has to do with Synapse 4, which still has a very pronounced appetite for RAM. The RAM footprint will typically go up and down depending on which page is open, but at around 500 MB on average, Synapse certainly isn't lightweight at any point. The good news is that there is no necessity to keep Synapse running all the time, and when not running, the remaining services occupy "only" around 80 MB of RAM, which is still plenty but not as all-consuming as the countless processes Synapse 3 left running even when fully terminated. Much like Synapse 3, Synapse 4 also includes a percentage-based battery life indicator with single-digit accuracy, and since the DeathAdder V4 Pro has a fuel gauge IC, readings will be accurate and reliable. The emphasis here lies on "will," as initially at least, the fuel gauge will require a couple of full charging cycles to calibrate itself, which is why the readings I was getting were mostly bogus. In terms of charging, the DeathAdder V4 Pro still is rather snail-like at less than 0.2 A, but given the exorbitant battery life, this is hardly an issue. Likewise, the stiff charging cable will be irritating during actual wired usage, but charging is needed infrequently enough that the cable can be tolerated for an hour here and there.
Compared to the Viper V3 Pro, Razer has upped the price by another $10, to a near-staggering price point of $169.99, though this is still less than the $179.99 Logitech likes to charge for their Pro X Superlight 2 DEX these days. Of course, when drawing the comparison to the DeathAdder V3 Pro, one could argue that that one already cost $149.99 without an 8K dongle included, whereas the DeathAdder V4 Pro instead comes with an 8K dongle by default, but the bottom line is that the DeathAdder V4 Pro is not a bargain. At the same time, one will be hard-pressed to find another right-handed ergonomic wireless mouse with the performance and battery life to match the DeathAdder V4 Pro, and the improvements made to the scroll wheel in particular are very welcome. In many aspects, and in particular in terms of battery life, the DeathAdder V4 Pro is cutting-edge, and this is clearly and maybe rightfully reflected in the pricing. With that in mind, the DeathAdder V4 Pro earns our Recommended award."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/razer-deathadder-v4-pro.339348/