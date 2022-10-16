Raybdbomb's tough tablets

I have a few tough tablets I purchased in a lot. They're in great condition. Prices are shipped to lower 48.
1. Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme: $390
- Intel Core i5-7300 2.60 GHz
- 8gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Has charger.
Good condition.
Images:
2. Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 $470
- Intel Core i5-7Y57 1.20 GHz
- 8gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Has charger
Good condition.
Images:
Heatware: Raybdbomb 49-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/32993/to
1. Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme: $390
- Intel Core i5-7300 2.60 GHz
- 8gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Has charger.
Good condition.
Images:
2. Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 $470
- Intel Core i5-7Y57 1.20 GHz
- 8gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Has charger
Good condition.
Images:
Heatware: Raybdbomb 49-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/32993/to