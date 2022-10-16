Raybdbomb's tough tablets

Raybdbomb

May 9, 2006
335
I have a few tough tablets I purchased in a lot. They're in great condition. Prices are shipped to lower 48.

1. Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme: $390

- Intel Core i5-7300 2.60 GHz
- 8gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Has charger.
Good condition.

Images:
PXL_20221003_050314831.jpgPXL_20221003_050322601.jpgPXL_20221003_050328862.jpgPXL_20221003_050338714.jpgPXL_20221003_050352119.jpgPXL_20221003_050437435.jpg



2. Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 $470
- Intel Core i5-7Y57 1.20 GHz
- 8gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Has charger
Good condition.


Images:

PXL_20221006_164032427.jpgPXL_20221006_164039510.jpgPXL_20221006_164046080.jpgPXL_20221006_164056428.jpgPXL_20221006_164109456.jpgPXL_20221006_164321989.jpgPXL_20221006_164338746.jpg


Heatware: Raybdbomb 49-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/32993/to
 
