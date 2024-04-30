Rate my setup, server style

I'm moving from esxi to proxmox, and I've been playing with different setups. I've been somewhat isolated in a small business of late, so I'd like some outside perspective on the best way to proceed.- Integrated storage, Threadripper for each of the two servers. ZFS SSD striped mirrors, with a LOG device, as well as an HDD pool for VM logs ( to keep writes to an SSD to a minimum ). No shared storage- Truenas ( MiniX+ with a total of 64gb of memory ) backend with 20tb of rust, ssd log via nfs. Same server hardware from the first option ( ie: two threadrippers ), replacing the storage options with just enough to boot to proxmox ( ssd zfs raid 1 ).- 2x truenas from option 2 replicating their data ( for extra redundancy ), and instead of a threadripper VM host, using 4 minisforum UM790 ( 64gb, 1tb zfs raid 1 ) as the VM hosts.Options 2 & 3 include a 10g switch and associated hardware.I'm leaning towards #3 for the HA options, despite the non-server level hardware ( no ecc ), but I've been out of the game for a while, so...what say you, [H]?