Raspberry pi with Android tablet display?

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by Ckamc, Jan 8, 2020 at 1:18 PM.

  Jan 8, 2020 at 1:18 PM
    Ckamc

    Ckamc

    So I am trying to make the cheapest mobile computing for University. Pricing on all of parts is unreasonable here in Japan (strange huh?) So any reference to a Nuc or Laptop is just not worth it.

    Anyways, is it possible to use a Android tablet as a display for a raspberry pi? I have a Xperia tablet 4 sitting around (battery dead and can't find a replacement).

    I was thinking I strap a little raspberry pi on the back with a cooling solution, carry around a portable keyboard, power brick, and run a Linux distro. I've been living off my Galaxy S8 and need something with a bigger screen.

    I would root this phone but since it's Japanese there is hardly any developers/support for it.

    I appreciate any input, I was looking at a Lattepanda (non alpha version) but Linux support is still beta and windows 10 looks bad with only 4gb of RAM.
     
  Jan 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM
    defaultluser

    defaultluser

    How about you leave the Pi4 at home and just remote desktop from your S8?

    Maybe try this?

    https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00048749/

    https://airmore.com/alternatives-to-samsung-flow.html

    You can't just reuse a tablet's display without some hardware hacking, and a real portable display will cost you real money. RDP is probably your easiest way to get this hodgepodge working.

    This is your cheapest USB-powered display option:

    https://www.amazon.com/AOC-e1659Fwu-1366x768-Brightness-3-0-Powered/dp/B00CMKOVMO

    But DisplayLink is not officially supported under Linux, so good luck with that.

    Might just be cheaper to replace the battery in your tablet, and investigate RDP/whatever the thing is called under Linux (should be apps available in Google Play, NO ROOTING REQUIRED).

    Whatever happened ed to the Japanese having amazing internet? Or, if you live on campus, ypu can just run the server on their local network (low latency)
     
  Jan 9, 2020 at 12:38 PM
    Ckamc

    Ckamc

    Unfortunately here in rural Japan, the infrastructure isn't quite up to date like the major cities. I get to try the campus internet next week for open campus. However from my experience, home VDSL and cable can be rather disappointing compared to the speeds I get with my 4G.

    The lowest latency I've managed on the home wifi was 34ms with a server that was 100km away. Not sure how the routing would be when doing remote desktop.


    Most don't a large on campus living facility and usually send you off to an affiliated real estate agent who has access to dirt cheap apartments but they are older buildings with dated infrastructure.

    Like I said the tablet you can't find any battery replacement for and to be honest the Snapdragon 805 was a terrible chip especially when it would overheat trying to run a 1440p display.

    Found out about the Udoo x86 ultra 2. If I can find a reasonable price from an importer then I might try that route. A decent laptop out here tends to get 200-300$ price hike over here.
     
  Jan 9, 2020 at 12:51 PM
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune

    They make a touch screen for the Pi. Is that a hard to get item?

    I have seen some diy laptops made from Pi's. How well they work I dunno, but probably would work better that hacking an old tablet screen
     
