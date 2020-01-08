Raspberry pi with Android tablet display?

So I am trying to make the cheapest mobile computing for University. Pricing on all of parts is unreasonable here in Japan (strange huh?) So any reference to a Nuc or Laptop is just not worth it. Anyways, is it possible to use a Android tablet as a display for a raspberry pi? I have a Xperia tablet 4 sitting around (battery dead and can't find a replacement). I was thinking I strap a little raspberry pi on the back with a cooling solution, carry around a portable keyboard, power brick, and run a Linux distro. I've been living off my Galaxy S8 and need something with a bigger screen. I would root this phone but since it's Japanese there is hardly any developers/support for it. I appreciate any input, I was looking at a Lattepanda (non alpha version) but Linux support is still beta and windows 10 looks bad with only 4gb of RAM.