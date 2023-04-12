Raspberry Pi Receives Strategic Investment from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

erek
[H]F Junkie
Could be good
""Sony Group is a longstanding and valued strategic partner. Our pre-existing relationship encompasses contract manufacturing, and the provision of image sensors and other semiconductor products," said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Ltd. "This transaction will allow us to expand our partnership, bringing Sony Semiconductor Solutions' line of AI products to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, and helping our users to build exciting new machine-learning applications at the edge.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307108/...from-sony-semiconductor-solutions-corporation
