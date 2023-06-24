Raspberry Pi Pico Gets Basic Interpreter Called PiccoloBASIC

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,258
PiccoloBASIC interpreter, cool
“According to Gary, the project offers a few simple functions that users can take advantage of, including commands like let, if, print, for, goto, and gosub. It also can interact with GPIO pins fundamentally—no pun intended. While it’s somewhat limited, users can still perform familiar beginner projects like blinking an LED and Hello World.
It’s worth noting that the project wasn’t developed entirely from scratch but was inspired by another Basic interpreter called uBASIC. This interpreter was created by Adam Dunkels, who has more details about it on his website and a GitHub page for the project in case anyone wants to delve deeper into how it works.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/raspberry-pi-pico-basic-interpreter-piccolobasic
“According to Gary, the project offers a few simple functions that users can take advantage of, including commands like let, if, print, for, goto, and gosub. It also can interact with GPIO pins fundamentally—no pun intended. While it’s somewhat limited, users can still perform familiar beginner projects like blinking an LED and Hello World.
It’s worth noting that the project wasn’t developed entirely from scratch but was inspired by another Basic interpreter called uBASIC. This interpreter was created by Adam Dunkels, who has more details about it on his website and a GitHub page for the project in case anyone wants to delve deeper into how it works.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/raspberry-pi-pico-basic-interpreter-piccolobasic