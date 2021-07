I would like to use a Raspberry Pi Linux in order to clone SATADOM drives (using the dd command), however for that I need an adaptor for SATADOMs. The ones I have been able to find (such as https://wiki.radxa.com/Dual_Quad_SA...NzNDVHaTLH_4RfRZ05XKqb1apErq83j3kuTZBqRGo5QVM ). are feminine ports, not masculine.Does anybody know of a reasonable adaptor?