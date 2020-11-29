(RARE ) Nestar / Zyner Arcnet card

This is one of my auctions. Mostly just posting here for erek to see it.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/284097461533
I am selling 2 Arcnet cards. One of them is a Nestar / Zynar card that I believe is from 1984.
Seems to be really rare as I couldn't find any information on it and only a single pic from a museum with what looks to be a newer model:
https://www.computerhistory.org/collections/catalog/102746939
Actually.. just found a advert pic of it. Looks to be a card to connect a PC to a Nestar PLAN 4000 system:
http://www.shustek.com/nestar/planibmpc.jpg
Main page link to the above link:
http://www.shustek.com/nestar/
Here is an interesting read about ARCNET:
http://www.bitsavers.org/pdf/datapoint/arcnet/Two_Decades_of_Networking_1998.pdf
https://www.ebay.com/itm/284097461533
I am selling 2 Arcnet cards. One of them is a Nestar / Zynar card that I believe is from 1984.
Seems to be really rare as I couldn't find any information on it and only a single pic from a museum with what looks to be a newer model:
https://www.computerhistory.org/collections/catalog/102746939
Actually.. just found a advert pic of it. Looks to be a card to connect a PC to a Nestar PLAN 4000 system:
http://www.shustek.com/nestar/planibmpc.jpg
Main page link to the above link:
http://www.shustek.com/nestar/
Here is an interesting read about ARCNET:
http://www.bitsavers.org/pdf/datapoint/arcnet/Two_Decades_of_Networking_1998.pdf