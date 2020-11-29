(RARE ) Nestar / Zyner Arcnet card

This is one of my auctions. Mostly just posting here for erek to see it.I am selling 2 Arcnet cards. One of them is a Nestar / Zynar card that I believe is from 1984.Seems to be really rare as I couldn't find any information on it and only a single pic from a museum with what looks to be a newer model:Actually.. just found a advert pic of it. Looks to be a card to connect a PC to a Nestar PLAN 4000 system:Main page link to the above link:Here is an interesting read about ARCNET: