RANT: Why Dell Why?

<RANT>
I bought a Dell Precision T1700 to replace my older OptiPlex 7010 the power supplies are physically the same size but the T1700 only has one output and that is 12VDC only WTF it now appears the drives are powerd from a "special" harness that attaches to the motherboard of course I did not get said harness. The computer works fine but no drives are deteched as no power is attached as I did not get the harness WHY??? So much for keeping the 7010's power supply as a "backup"
Damn Dell
</RANT>
