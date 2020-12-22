RANT: Why Dell Why?

<RANT>

I bought a Dell Precision T1700 to replace my older OptiPlex 7010 the power supplies are physically the same size but the T1700 only has one output and that is 12VDC only WTF it now appears the drives are powerd from a "special" harness that attaches to the motherboard of course I did not get said harness. The computer works fine but no drives are deteched as no power is attached as I did not get the harness WHY??? So much for keeping the 7010's power supply as a "backup"
Damn Dell

</RANT>
 
BinarySynapse said:
They did this to meet stricter efficiency requirements for office equipment.
Makes sense as these were for office environments this is why I love getting off-lease (or just "outdated") office PCs they are built to a higher standard then their "consumer" line use better quality parts and are easy to service and plus 1 to Dell for making the service manuals easily available even for the "consumer" lines of machines some manufactures have them a close guarded secret like *ASUS*

I wonder if "consumer" or "mainstream" powersupplies are next this makes the system board more complated and if a part of the drive power supples circuit fails the whole board has to be replaced thus loosing a Windows license and a lot of down time for consumers as my Windows key "fell of a truck" for $2 each Lol!
 
at work, all our newer dells have standard atx sized psus but they only have an 8pin out to the mobo, no 24pin, and then the sata power comes out of the board. theyre weird and a PITA since non-standard.
 
