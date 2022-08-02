Ransome ware attack , on drive bender pool :(

80 % - 90 % om my files got encrypted with a Ransomware attack djvu files is named .vvew
Both my Main pc (win 11) and the drive bender "server" running win 10 is save now, running bitdefender total security 2022, i have scanned both system many times should be clean.
most of the files are on my dreve bender pool about 37 TB total sizes , but i only use about 10 TB https://www.drivebender.com/
I have tried a Emsissoft decryptor '"for stop DJvu" 1.0.0.5 , but this is a old version, and can not decrypt my files.
I have tried to find other solutions. The only option seems be disk / data Recovery tool
the problem is that most Data Recovery software can not detect drive bender pool
Is the best option just to "Force removal from pool" every HDD i have 6 drives in the pool .
Then try data recover one HDD at a time, I should probably recover to a new empty HDD right ?
R-STUDIO / Disk Recovery Software and Hard Drive Recovery tool https://www.r-studio.com/
this software seems to be the best choice, for data Recovery. maybe someone has a better suggestion ?
How many in this forum has experience with data Recovery after Virus / ransomware attack ?
is it even possible to recover the original file before it was infected / encrypted ?
I really hope some one can help me !
Peter H
