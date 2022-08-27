Random shutdowns in homemade SFF case

Hey everyone! I used to be super active on here about 10 years ago but building computers and gaming as hobbies have kinda fallen by the wayside a while ago. Just trying to get back into gaming again and having some crash issues. I was trying to play HL: Alyx finally, and my PC won't do more than a few minutes without crashing. I've had some crashes in other newer games lately as well. Never at idle, only under load.



First thing I checked was HWMonitor and it says TMPIN6 is peaking at 121C which could definitely cause some issues, but googling it most people seem to think those readings are garbage. Anyone know what TMPIN6 is?



I'm gonna pull off the side panel and run it with a fan blowing in and see if that helps. It's a super compact case so airflow isn't the best but I do have a good AIO for CPU and GPU so they never go over 47 and 92 respectively. GPU is the memory that's hottest.



If that TMPIN6 doesn't go down with the panel off I think the next thing to try would be a different PSU? I think everything is stock clocks but I'll make sure of that as well. Any help would be appreciated as I really don't know what's new in the last 8 years or so!



Specs:

ASRock B450 Gaming-ITX, Ryzen 7 2700X, Radeon RX 5700 XT, Corsair SF600