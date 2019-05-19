Random hardware

cyklondx





Hi,
I created this thread to show off some random computer hardware - retro, and new, desktop and server.
It will likely contain my opinions on the hardware, photos, screenshots, tests, problems i've encountered, what i liked and what i didn't.
Note1: Most of cases will be in racks, and they aren't for "show", i only care about good/decent temps for 24x7x365 ops with 100% utilization.
Note2: I mainly use them to either play around, run BOINC projects, 3d graphics software (3dsmax, vue, poser etc.), and sometimes games.
Note3: 1U, 2U, 4U, 6U describes the size of the rack case. (use duckduckgo/google for examples)
Starting with, let me tell you about current hardware i'm playing with from newest to oldest:
#1
4U
Mobo = MSI x470 Pro Gaming Carbon
CPU = Ryzen 1700x @ 3.9GHz (water loop #1)
RAM = 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
GPU = Radeon VII @ PCI-E 3.0 x8
Drives =
2x NVMe Samsung 960 in RAID0 @ PCI-E 3.0 x8 ~ (not using m.2 slot, just pci-e card)
4x Intel SSDSC2BA400G3 in RAID0 @ SATA (@mobo)
PSU = Platimax 850W
#2
4U
Mobo = MSI x370 Pro Gaming Carbon
CPU = Ryzen 1700x @ 3.7GHz (water loop #1)
RAM = 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
GPU = Evga Nvidia 980Ti Hydro
Drives =
1x NVME Samsung 960 @ M.2 PCI-E 3.0 x4
1x Mushin MKNSSDEC240GB
1x Kingston SV300S37A240G
2x Seagate ST4000DM000-1F2168 (RAID1)
1x WDC WD20EURS-73S48Y0
PSU = Platimax 850W
#3 -- Decommissioned.
6U
Mobo = Gigabyte x79 UD3
CPU = Intel 4930k @ 4.2GHz (water loop #2) | *swap* 4820k @ 5GHz
RAM = 32GB DDR3 1600MHz
GPU = Fury-X @ PCI-E 3.0 x16
Drives =
2x Patriot SSD 60GB
PSU = OCZ 700W 80+ Bronze
#4
4U (IBM xSeries 225)
Mobo = IBM E7505 Master-LS2 MSI-9121
CPU = 2x Intel Xeon @ 3.2GHz Gallatin
RAM = 8GB DDR1 266MHz
GPU = ATi Radeon x1950 Pro 512MB @ AGP 8x | Palit NV 7600GS 256MB | ATi FireGL 9500 128MB || (Swap)
Drives =
1x SCSI Ultra320 Seagate 300GB 15k
5x SCSI Ultra320 MIX 146GB 15k (RAID 1)
1x Generic IBM CD-ROM
1x Generic IBM Floppy
PSU = IBM 425W (upgraded from 300W)
I also have plenty of hardware just laying about, which could be used to build more PC's, but there have no use for me - and my rack is full anyway.
In the following posts I will describe and post latest shots of what i'm currently playing with.
