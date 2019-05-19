Random hardware

Intel Expander for HDD SSD RES2SV240 PCIe x8 6G SAS SATA 24 Port E91267-203 Intel Expander for HDD SSD RES2SV240 PCIe x8 6G SAS SATA 24 Port E91267-203 in Computers/Tablets & Networking, Enterprise Networking, Servers, Server Components, Disk Controllers/RAID Cards | eBay

Had bought used supermicro chassis 846E16-R1200B with SAS2 backplane for 24 disks.stock insidesReplaced the 2x80mm fans with noctua nf-r8 redux-1800 PWM for more cooling and silence.also replaced the whole 3 fans on the front with 3x120mm noctua nf-f12 industrialPPC-2000I also proceeded to start thinking how to place watercooling / locations etc ~~ in the end locations differed. (the mobo is biostar something really old i used to map out atx holes, and work out placement)(final locations - poor picture, i know), i'll post a better one soon.Other details- yes, radiators are actually outside inside the rack, so pipes are going outside the case. *(using alphacool 29886 hf 38 slot cover panama), with 2x alphacool quick releases on the other side.- i used plastic adhesive insulated standoffs with sticky mount (they are great - really easy to mount motherboard - no screws, no tapping etc)- using alphacool 13194 vpp655 pwm (without res version) pump.- mid 3x 120mm fans, reservoir, and pump are mounted using velcro (its great, as without any tapping was i was able to just place it in unlike locations - not to mention it stabilizes them and reduces noise further.- used deionised water.- system currently has 3 SSD's, (2x internal startup at sata natively connected to mobo), and 1 SSD on sas backplane. Used ********** 2.5" to 3.5" adapter, appears to be quite cheap - and high quality for $8.- for hdd's i have acquired lot of 20 HGST huh728080al5204 8TB HDD's for $600 (still waiting for them)- sas controller was a pain... used lsi sas 9207-8i (it came in with v15 firmware...) problems with reads and writes disks would timeout.I have upgraded to latest v20 firmware only to find out that it has more issues... reads were fine, but writes were not happening due to timeouts; after downgrading firmware through UEFI interface to v19 its working meh ok ~ reads and writes are ok; but i'm not 100% happy as my sas ssd actually disappeared once, forcing me to re-plug it and have controller rediscover it again.---> I will be moving to intel expander for HDD/SSD's RES2SV240Hopefully will resolve all the issue, and i will be able to have more bandwdith overall since this one allows for 24ports without sharing the sas cables (perfect ratio 4 devices per cable)I hope intel doesn't fail me.- in other specs this is x470 mobo msi pro gaming carbon with radeon vii; i had to remove 2nd gpu tho, and added 2 nvme instead.(If anyone is interested i have pci-e x16 asus 4x nvme with 2 unused xpg 8200 nvme's)I'll attach more photos later tonight - as i was lacking front panel 16-pin split before i could connect front buttons like power-on etc (I left myself small cable where connecting them for a brief moment will start it)to-doget cpu 8pin to 2x 8pin pcie so that i can use supermicro power distribution board to connect the gpu (at this moment i have wired your normal psu - can't say i'm happy - it was a pain.get a piece of wood 360mm to seal, and create more static pressure for fans for backplane, and seal the side holes as well with electrical tape or something alike.(in terms of noise, its very quiet, fans typically spin at around 1000rpm, and system is at around 24'C idle)