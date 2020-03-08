Rambus Develops HBM2E Controller & PHY: 3.2 Gbps, 1024-Bit Bus

erek
I like rambus, just interesting
“The Rambus HBM2E controller core (originally developed by Northwest Logic) is DFI 3.1 compatible (with appropriate extensions) and supports AXI, OCP or proprietary interfaces to connect to integrator logic. Meanwhile, the controller also supports Look-Ahead command processing (a standard way to trim latencies) as well as channel densities of up to 24 Gb.
Licensees of Rambus’s HBM2E solution will get everything they need to integrate it into their designs, including source code of the controller(in a bid to synthesize it for a particular process technology) as well as fully-characterized hard macros (GDSII) of the interface. Alternatively, engineers from Rambus can help integrate the HBM2E IP support for a fee”
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15599/rambus-develops-hbm2e-controller-phy-32-gbps-1024bit-bus
