RAM Upgrade and SSD Questions

- Mainboard - GIGABYTE GA-Z68X-UD3H-B3 running BIOS F12 (the latest)
- CPU - Intel Core i7-3770K (BX80637I73770K)
- RAM - G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 16GB (4 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) (F3-12800CL9Q-16GBRL)
- GPU - ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (DUAL-GTX1060-O6G)
- Storage (boot) - 2 x Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E500B/AM) in RAID 0
- Storage (extra) - Crucial MX300 750GB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD (CT750MX300SSD1)
- Power Supply - Silverstone ATX12V/EPS12V 850W Silver (ST85F-P)
- CPU Cooler - Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo
According to Gigabyte's website, this board supports:
- 1.5V
- 32 GB
- DDR3 2133/1866/1600/1333/1066 MHz memory modules
If I should upgrade, what should I get?
Question 2: What's up with my SSDs?
With a mostly fresh install of Windows 10 Pro, I benchmarked my system from UserBenchMark.com. While my 2 x Samsung 860 EVO drives in Raid 0 got a score of 136%. They also got a warning:
Performing way below expectations (16th percentile)
My Crucial MX300 got an average score of 45.8% and the following warning:
Performing below potential (1st percentile) - Ensure that this drive is connected to a SATA 3.0 port with a SATA 3.0 cable
Both of Samsung 860 EVO drives are using Monoprice 18-Inch SATA III 6.0 Gbps Cable and plugged into the 6Gb/s connectors controlled by Intel Z68 chipset. The Crucial MX300 is using a generic black SATA III 6.0 Gbps cable and plugged 6Gb/s connector controlled by Marvell 88SE9172 chip.
Thanks in Advance.