RAM Upgrade and SSD Questions

Mainboard - GIGABYTE GA-Z68X-UD3H-B3 running BIOS F12 (the latest)

CPU - Intel Core i7-3770K (BX80637I73770K)

RAM - G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 16GB (4 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) (F3-12800CL9Q-16GBRL)

GPU - ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (DUAL-GTX1060-O6G)

Storage (boot) - 2 x Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E500B/AM) in RAID 0

Storage (extra) - Crucial MX300 750GB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD (CT750MX300SSD1)

Power Supply - Silverstone ATX12V/EPS12V 850W Silver (ST85F-P)

CPU Cooler - Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo

Here are my System Specs:According to Gigabyte's website , this board supports:But, According to PCPartPicker, it suggests that I can use DDR 3200 1.6V modules. According to Wikipedia, it suggests that I can use DDR 2800 modules . This review on AnandTech shows tests using DDR 2400 on Ivy Bridge.If I should upgrade, what should I get?With a mostly fresh install of Windows 10 Pro, I benchmarked my system from UserBenchMark.com. While my 2 x Samsung 860 EVO drives in Raid 0 got a score of 136%. They also got a warning:My Crucial MX300 got an average score of 45.8% and the following warning:Both of Samsung 860 EVO drives are using Monoprice 18-Inch SATA III 6.0 Gbps Cable and plugged into the 6Gb/s connectors controlled by Intel Z68 chipset. The Crucial MX300 is using a generic black SATA III 6.0 Gbps cable and plugged 6Gb/s connector controlled by Marvell 88SE9172 chip.Thanks in Advance.