RAM Upgrade and SSD Questions

Here are my System Specs:
  • Mainboard - GIGABYTE GA-Z68X-UD3H-B3 running BIOS F12 (the latest)
  • CPU - Intel Core i7-3770K (BX80637I73770K)
  • RAM - G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 16GB (4 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) (F3-12800CL9Q-16GBRL)
  • GPU - ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (DUAL-GTX1060-O6G)
  • Storage (boot) - 2 x Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E500B/AM) in RAID 0
  • Storage (extra) - Crucial MX300 750GB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD (CT750MX300SSD1)
  • Power Supply - Silverstone ATX12V/EPS12V 850W Silver (ST85F-P)
  • CPU Cooler - Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo
Question 1:Should I upgrade my RAM?
According to Gigabyte's website, this board supports:
  • 1.5V
  • 32 GB
  • DDR3 2133/1866/1600/1333/1066 MHz memory modules
But, According to PCPartPicker, it suggests that I can use DDR 3200 1.6V modules. According to Wikipedia, it suggests that I can use DDR 2800 modules. This review on AnandTech shows tests using DDR 2400 on Ivy Bridge.

If I should upgrade, what should I get?

Question 2: What's up with my SSDs?
With a mostly fresh install of Windows 10 Pro, I benchmarked my system from UserBenchMark.com. While my 2 x Samsung 860 EVO drives in Raid 0 got a score of 136%. They also got a warning:
Performing way below expectations (16th percentile)​
My Crucial MX300 got an average score of 45.8% and the following warning:
Performing below potential (1st percentile) - Ensure that this drive is connected to a SATA 3.0 port with a SATA 3.0 cable​

Both of Samsung 860 EVO drives are using Monoprice 18-Inch SATA III 6.0 Gbps Cable and plugged into the 6Gb/s connectors controlled by Intel Z68 chipset. The Crucial MX300 is using a generic black SATA III 6.0 Gbps cable and plugged 6Gb/s connector controlled by Marvell 88SE9172 chip.

Thanks in Advance.
 
Are you using more than 16GB of RAM doing whatever you do on that system? If the answer is no, then don't upgrade. If you're running out of RAM doing whatever it is you're doing on the system, then upgrade.

I wouldn't trust benchmarks from that web site to be honest.

No new drive is going to show any real improvement over those 860 EVO drives in RAID 0. If you need more storage because you're running out, then get a bigger drive, if not then don't bother wasting money upgrading.
 
