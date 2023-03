RAM Compatible

I have a HP Pavillion Laptop 14-ce0xxx which has one slot for RAM, which is currently occupied by a 4GB stick. I am looking to replace it with 8GB.The motherboard is an HP 84B9 and I have screens hotted the current RAM, which is according to the Crucial Memory Scanner. I have the product linked below sitting unopened in the store room. Would it be compatible?Edit -->I have just taken an additional screenshot from the manufacturer's website, which leads me to believe that it is not compatible.Source: https://support.hp.com/ie-en/document/c04790427