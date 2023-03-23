RAM Compatible

E

Evian97

n00b
Joined
Jun 13, 2021
Messages
3
I have a HP Pavillion Laptop 14-ce0xxx which has one slot for RAM, which is currently occupied by a 4GB stick. I am looking to replace it with 8GB.

The motherboard is an HP 84B9 and I have screens hotted the current RAM, which is according to the Crucial Memory Scanner. I have the product linked below sitting unopened in the store room. Would it be compatible?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08C4Z69LN?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details


Edit -->

I have just taken an additional screenshot from the manufacturer's website, which leads me to believe that it is not compatible.

Source: https://support.hp.com/ie-en/document/c04790427
 

Attachments

  • RAM.PNG
    RAM.PNG
    16.2 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2023-03-23 at 08.53.07.png
    Screenshot 2023-03-23 at 08.53.07.png
    96.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
