RAM Compatible

I have a HP Pavillion Laptop 14-ce0xxx which has one slot for RAM, which is currently occupied by a 4GB stick. I am looking to replace it with 8GB.
The motherboard is an HP 84B9 and I have screens hotted the current RAM, which is according to the Crucial Memory Scanner. I have the product linked below sitting unopened in the store room. Would it be compatible?
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08C4Z69LN?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
Edit -->
I have just taken an additional screenshot from the manufacturer's website, which leads me to believe that it is not compatible.
Source: https://support.hp.com/ie-en/document/c04790427
