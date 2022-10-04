Raja Koduri Q&D Intel Marketing

Perhaps its just me but I am hearing so much BS. lol

I believe I just heard them try and convince customers that "fine wine" for Intel will be a thing.

They have had this silicon for over a year.... and internally if they haven't already moved on to working on Gen B they are probably screwed.

I guess its possible Battlemage is close enough arch wise for driver tweaks for it to effect the 700s. Maybe. I find it a slimy way to market your card though.

They say the bulk of the silicon team is on battle mage you would hope all but those on the C team. But the software team should all be on battlemage as well. Get that thing out within a year with proper drivers and this gen can be forgotten. lol



