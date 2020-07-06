Rainbow Six Siege - Finally hit 100 Clearance with 207hrs of PvE only

Finally hit clearance level 100 on R6 Siege which isn't a big deal probably, except I did it only playing PvE. 207hrs to be exact, with 95% of those hours only playing the house Map on Terrorist Hunt Realistic. On average I would say 12min per match, give or take, so that works out to approx 1035 matches, over a 5 year period or since it came out, but I play about a dozen a night, with a few months here and there taking a break from Siege. About a week ago when I got back into it after a few month hiatus, I noticed they changed the House Map... which at first I didn't think was cool, but after playing it for some time now, I actually like that more of the rooms are joined. Also, it seems they tweaked the AI because it's much less predictable, and far more fun now on realistic. Anyways, thought I'd share thisI also play on PS4, same deal, house only, terrorist hunt realistic, and if memory serves me I'm at about 90 something clearance on the PS4 but haven't touched the PS4 in 6 months.