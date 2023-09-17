Raid settings missing from Strix 790 motherboard bios

guavaball

guavaball

Extremely [H]
Joined
Apr 16, 2008
Messages
44,445
I'm using nothing but nvmes in my new systerm.

2 980 2tb

1 970 1b

I want to raid 0 the 2 980s but the raid settings are not in the bios.

What I see:

1694979970757.png


What asus' instructions say I should see:

1694980012763.png



I'm on the latest bios, even went back a version when they weren't there and still can't find them.

I tried cheating by installing windows on the 970 and creating a raid in windows for the 980s and that worked, even let me install windows but the minute it was done and rebooted I get the error code 0xc000000e

Tried the install twice with different OS usb setups same result. Individually bios sees them but not the raid.

I am totally out of ideas.
 
Tun it on. Restart into Bios for possible submenues to pop up.
That´s how it usually goes.

After a restart is usually is in the same tab as the PCH storage controller. At the bottom somewhere.

Good Luck!

(If anything else fails do that step via the rst software itself maybe?)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top