RAID failure during OCE

So, I did something dumb and want to review the recovery plan before I do something equally dumb. I had this configuration: Server 2019 Adaptec 71605 6x6TB in RAID-6 And I did this: 1. Updated the card's firmware 2. Installed the most recent version of MaxView listed for the drive (2014) 3. Did a fix/verify scrub of the array 4. Added 2 6TB drives for 8 in total 5. (here's the stupidity) Initiated an OCE to expand the RAID to 8x6TB and doubled the stripe size It's been so long since I've done this, it didn't occur to me that the array would immediately transform into an 8-drive setup and be in a critical, degraded state during the OCE. (Or in essence that I was just simulating a two-drive failure on an 8-drive array.) I should have just expanded by a single drive at a time. At 93% complete, a drive dropped with a SMART error. Then (I can't believe this) the logical device disappeared. I rebooted. The dropped drive is back, but all drives show Ready. There's no logical device. Adaptec support suggested creating a new array *with the last optimal configuration* and skipping the Init step. Does that make sense? I'm concerned that, with the OCE so far along with the new strip size, the 6-drive configuration won't be a close enough match. Maybe I've already lost the configuration portion of the drive so it doesn't matter if I choose wrong, but still-- any thoughts? Thanks.