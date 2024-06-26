RAID cabin with a disk continously removed/inserted

Hello

I have a 60-bay enclosure (AIC J4060-03) connected to an Areca ARC-1883X card.

A few days ago one of the disks failed. I got a message "device removed" and just immediately another one saying "device inserted". The RAID6 was automatically degraded of course, but both messages kept appearing over and over again.

So, thinking that the drive was faulty I replaced it, started rebuilding the RAID and before it was done the messages appeared again. I tried to rebuild again and this time it worked but a few hours later the disk failed again.

Do you have any idea what may be causing this? It's always the same slot (#6) that fails but I don't know if the problem may be in the cabin or the Areca card.

Thanks!

1719432129177.png
 
Historically, Areca issues where you have rapidly appearing and disappearing drives that last almost exactly 15-17 seconds (averaging 16, and any drive after the first that is continuing to fail you need to verify working prior to putting more into the array) are a power issue to the slot in question. Areca support also has a debug firmware which can significantly help in tracking issues if nothing else helps.
 
I didn't notice that it's always 16-17 sec between removed and inserted. I'll try to contact Areca support.

Thanks for your help!
 
