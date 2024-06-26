RAID cabin with a disk continously removed/inserted

Hello
I have a 60-bay enclosure (AIC J4060-03) connected to an Areca ARC-1883X card.
A few days ago one of the disks failed. I got a message "device removed" and just immediately another one saying "device inserted". The RAID6 was automatically degraded of course, but both messages kept appearing over and over again.
So, thinking that the drive was faulty I replaced it, started rebuilding the RAID and before it was done the messages appeared again. I tried to rebuild again and this time it worked but a few hours later the disk failed again.
Do you have any idea what may be causing this? It's always the same slot (#6) that fails but I don't know if the problem may be in the cabin or the Areca card.
Thanks!
I have a 60-bay enclosure (AIC J4060-03) connected to an Areca ARC-1883X card.
A few days ago one of the disks failed. I got a message "device removed" and just immediately another one saying "device inserted". The RAID6 was automatically degraded of course, but both messages kept appearing over and over again.
So, thinking that the drive was faulty I replaced it, started rebuilding the RAID and before it was done the messages appeared again. I tried to rebuild again and this time it worked but a few hours later the disk failed again.
Do you have any idea what may be causing this? It's always the same slot (#6) that fails but I don't know if the problem may be in the cabin or the Areca card.
Thanks!