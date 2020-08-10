Raid 10 performance?

I'm making a raid 10 with 6 Re 4 drives: https://hdd.userbenchmark.com/SpeedTest/5792/WDC-WD2503ABYX-01WERA0 <-The drives indvidually test at avarage 95mb/s with gnome disk utility.
When I assemble it in any configuration of raid 10 it gets a total write speed of about 70-130mb/s max. Is there a way to get this closer to 250-300mb/s?
I'm using fedora 32 with mate and mdadm atm. I thought raid 10's could get up to 3x the write speed with 6 drives. I'm testing using gnome disk utility.
Is there anything like asynchronous write or a proper file system or something that can get more speed out of it?
When I used the format function to set the drives to zeros they started at around 65mb/s per drive and ended at around 40mb/s.
Does it matter that I don't have swap on my computer? My main drive is an SSD and I didn't do swap to avoid writes.
Drive are reading at near 133.7mb/s individually. Except one that is doing 144mb/s.
When I assemble it in any configuration of raid 10 it gets a total write speed of about 70-130mb/s max. Is there a way to get this closer to 250-300mb/s?
I'm using fedora 32 with mate and mdadm atm. I thought raid 10's could get up to 3x the write speed with 6 drives. I'm testing using gnome disk utility.
Is there anything like asynchronous write or a proper file system or something that can get more speed out of it?
When I used the format function to set the drives to zeros they started at around 65mb/s per drive and ended at around 40mb/s.
Does it matter that I don't have swap on my computer? My main drive is an SSD and I didn't do swap to avoid writes.
Drive are reading at near 133.7mb/s individually. Except one that is doing 144mb/s.
Last edited: