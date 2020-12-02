RAID 10 on Adaptec RAID 2405 - array not seen when degraded

I have Adaptec RAID 2405 controller with RAID-10 4 HDDs. I want to dismantle this ancient array but first I need to archive the data from it.



I wanted to disconnect one drive from this array (making the array degraded), then plug it in as a normal drive and copy the data from the degraded array (the idea is to avoiding buying new HDDs).



The problem is that after disconnecting the drive the array goes into the Degraded state, but the data is not visible in the system (no matter if I accept or reject the "new configuration" during startup in the RAID controller BIOS).



How to make it visible when degraded, so that I can copy the data?