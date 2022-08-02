Radiators + additional fans

I'm looking at picking up a Cooler Master H500M case, and want to optimize cooling. The CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE seems to be one of the most popular 360mm radiators, so I was thinking I'd go with that.



Everything I'm finding on google seems to say "yes, a radiator need fans." Well, duh. But I'm finding it very unclear whether you need additional fans touching the radiator.



That is, the H500M case doesn't ship with any fans on the top of the case. If I install a 360mm radiator on top of the case that already has fans, is there some reason why I would want to add 200m fans next to the existing fans that are already part of the radiator? Isn't that redundant/just going to lead to extra noise?