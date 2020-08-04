Radiator/Fan placement...

Due to the usually smaller size and shape of the cases I've used in the past I have generally run my AIO coolers with the radiators on the top or in the case of my 250D on the side, primarily because I couldn't fit them in the front. I typically had the fans inside the radiator bowing out of the case. I recently purchased a Corsair 280X, and out of habit I just mounted the radiator on the top with the fans inside blowing up though the radiator. However, after putting everything together and realizing I now having the room to choose I went looking for some opinions on the differences and saw a video on youtube of a guy who saw a 10 degree difference in the temp of the CPU with the radiator in the front and behind the fans.



So my question for you all (before I got tearing apart my build again) is, would I still see that benefit if I simply mounted the radiator to the top with the case with fans on the top of the radiator blowing down? With the front fans still blowing towards the back of the case of course. At that point all of the fans would be blowing IN to the case with no exhaust fans, so would it then be necessary to install an exhaust fan somewhere? Anybody have a 280x and have some opinions or experience with cooling in this case? I've already noticed my temps to be a little on the warm side, nothing I would be concerned about but overall warmer than I would have expected in general.