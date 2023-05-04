Radeon RX 6600 XT, screen flickering

S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
388
I have a second PC, connected to Samsung QN900A
The screen just keeps flickering, no matter what I'm doing
Web browsing, watching YouTube, etc
I already tried to uninstall with DDU, didn't help, tried 3 different HDMI 2.1 cables, no go
Someone, with the same issue, disabled the virtual super resolution, but I don't have this option
Could anyone help me, please?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,660
try turning off any of the tv's "image enhancements"; noise reduction, motion smoothing, etc.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,660
same thing on all inputs? played with the resolution/hz at all?
you wouldnt have vsr you would have nvidias version, check the control panel. while in there play with other settings like the performance mode and any of its enhancements.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top