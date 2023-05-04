Radeon RX 6600 XT, screen flickering

I have a second PC, connected to Samsung QN900A
The screen just keeps flickering, no matter what I'm doing
Web browsing, watching YouTube, etc
I already tried to uninstall with DDU, didn't help, tried 3 different HDMI 2.1 cables, no go
Someone, with the same issue, disabled the virtual super resolution, but I don't have this option
Could anyone help me, please?
