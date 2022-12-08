Radeon R7 450 (OEM). Bios mod?

After my Mystery box 7750 seemed to be troublesome I got looking for a replacement. Since I decided that my plex server could use a video card. I might even install steam and make use of my steam link for casual gaming on the big tv



I snagged an R7 450 4gb for roughly $25. I know they are basically a 7750 DDR5 variant rebrand. The caveat is it’s locked from overclocking using only Dell OEM drivers. Is there any way to use the old bios editor to unlock them? There is very little info on them other than they basically match a DDR5 7750 in games.