Radeon Pro Vega 20 ES

    erek

    Our member and avid collector H_Rush came across quite a unique graphics card recently! Check it out!

    "As can be seen from the screenshot, the GPU-Z does not recognize the video card installed in the system. Radeon Pro Vega 20 does not cause errors in the Windows Device Manager, but also refuses to accept any drivers from the AMD website, including versions for the Apple Boot Camp. Since you cannot run your own performance tests without a compatible driver, you will have to turn to the results of the AppleInsider website. At one time, they tested Vega 20 as part of a MacBook Pro 15.3 laptop with an Intel Core i9-8950HK @ 2.9 GHz processor and received 967 points in the Unigine Heaven benchmark. This is 80% better than the result of the AMD Radeon Pro 560X, which was used in the previous version of the MacBook Pro. The performance gain of new items in 3DMark 11 amounted to a more modest 64%."

    https://community.amd.com/message/2946427
     
    erek

    vega12_es-pcb.jpg
     
    N4CR

    Wtf! Weird looking but I kinda like it. So many ports.. Single HBM stack too.

    Even has Altera cyclone V FPGA wtf.. Usually for encoding and decoding with aftermarket codec. Interesting indeed.
     
    Marees

    This is used by apple. See benchmarks for Fortnite on MacOs & windows-on-mac versions below

     
    Marees

    My guess is that Navi 12 ( RDNA 2 + HBM & as powerful as 5600 XT / 5700 ) will replace Vega 20 in macs before the end of this year

    https://hardforum.com/posts/1044468729/

     
