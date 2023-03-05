Radeon Driver Bug Corrupts Windows

erek
AMD has a fix
“According to Chacos, AMD recommended hitting the power button to force Windows into automatic recovery. It's easier said than done, though. The trick is to hit the power button right after the BIOS options disappear but before the Windows circle. Unfortunately, Chacos noted that pushing the power button during the BIOS options would turn off the system and at the Windows spinning circle only lead to a black screen. It took Chacos 15 attempts to succeed, so perseverance is key to recovering your system.
If you're not the type to keep regular data backups, you should probably do so before installing AMD's latest Adrenalin drivers. It's a rare bug, and unticking "Factory Reset" seemingly prevents it from happening, but do you want to take that chance?”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-driver-bug-corrupts-windows
