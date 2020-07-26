Radeon Chill Actually Works!

I tried Radeon Chill when it first game out, and all it seemed to do was hurt performance, so I wrote it off.



However, today I was looking into setting a frame cap with AMD software only (having problems with MSI Afterburner, but that is for another thread). I found Chill actually works!



I needed to stay within my FreeSync range on a 165Hz monitor. Also, I find diminishing returns after 100fps, so I set a Chill range of 102 to 162. It's perfect.



Tried a few games like Forza Horizon 4 and Doom Eternal (both games I can normally get 165fps). The fps was lower, more like 140 - 150 but it was butter smooth with FreeSync (also reduced temps by about 10C).



And it didn't feel any slower, it still felt totally smooth and I feel better knowing it's in the AMD driver and I don't need a third party app. I would say it might be better than frame cap in RivaTuner, but I will need to test more games.



If you have an AMD GPU, check it out. Seems like a win to me.