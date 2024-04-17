Radeon 7700xt for $380

The official MSRP for the 7700 XT is likely a thing of the past, considering that Radeon RX 6000 availability is dwindling by the day, and both AMD and NVIDIA don’t have much in the pipeline until the next-gen drops.

Currently, there are four models priced either at or below $399.99, which is $20 cheaper than the official MSRP. One model is already listed at $394.99, technically the lowest price yet through a major US retailer. Furthermore, if you buy through Newegg, you can lower the price further using the ZIPGAME code, which takes 12% off the purchase.

https://videocardz.com/newz/forget-msrp-multiple-radeon-rx-7700-xt-cards-now-available-at-399
 
AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPU Deals:
7900 XTX For $799,
7900 GRE For $510,
7800 XT For $457,
7700 XT For $351,
7600 XT For $299


Newegg has new ZIP discounts live across several GPUs, most of which are part of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs. These GPUs include all the way from the entry-level Radeon RX 7600 XT to the top of the spectrum, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The ZIP code "ZIPGAME" can be applied to select Radeon RX 7000 GPUs with discounts of up to $100 (max @ 12%). This drops the prices on several GPUs below their MSRP.

https://wccftech.com/amd-radeon-rx-...-gre-510-7800-xt-457-7700-xt-351-7600-xt-299/

  • MSI RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Gaming Trio Classic - $899 US / $799.99 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
  • ASRock RX 7900 GRE 16 GB Steel Legend OC - $579 US / $510.39 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
  • Sapphire RX 7800 XT Nitro+ OC Triple-Fan - $539 US / $475.19 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
  • ASRock RX 7800 XT 16 GB Steel Legend OC - $519 US / $457.59 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
  • XFX RX 7800 XT 16 GB Speedster MERC319 - $519 US / $457.59 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
  • Sapphire RX 7700 XT 12 GB PULSE Dual-Fan - $399 US / $351.99 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
  • ACER RX 7600 XT Nitro OC - $339.99 US / $299.19 US (w/code ZIPGAME)
 
dang thats a heck of a deal for those waiting it out.....im great even without the rebate
 
New offer

The ASRock Challenger model of the Radeon RX 7700 XT is now available for $379.99

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-radeon-rx-7700-xt-price-has-just-hit-379
 
