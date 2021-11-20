Radeon 6600 XT not detected

Hello!



First post here, so I hope I'm in the right section and that I'm not doing anything wrong.



I recently acquired a Radeon 6600XT, in order to give crypto mining a try.



I plugged (with & without PCI riser) it in my Ubuntu 20.04 server which already CPU mine Raptoreum, and Chia.

The card seams to work fine, there is a display, I ran a benchmark to test it and everything works like charm.



However the card is not detected by any of the miner I tried: GMiner and lolminer.



I thought that it might be the driver, so I updated the linux kernel to its latest version 5.15.3 using mainline, but no improvement so far.



When I do a "lspci - v | grep VGA" I can see the card.



Is there anything that I forgot? Maybe I do not use rhe right miner?

Will I have to install HiveOS or something like that? I would like to avoid this as everything else is already configured on my Ubuntu.



Thanks!