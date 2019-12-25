Radeon 5700XT performance in Red Dead Redemption 2 PC after a month

Looking at initial reviews of how the cards performed when the buggy game first released and now, seems to show some major improvements. I have not run into bugs which is a good thing but more importantly the performance was much better than I expected. One thing that has bothered me for years is how obsolete data can get on the internet especially on newly launch games and hardware but yet those data points are like carved into stone. Which to me kinda misleads the unsuspected. I am sure later reviews for hardware will show updated results but many times I do believe that difference is lost and just blends into all the other data. The game used the inbuilt benchmark, using the adjustable preset slider. The preset slider was at its max setting or highest predetermine setting that the preset makes. This is not the max settings for the different options, just the max preset setting. Previous data points for a 5700XT can be found here using the same setting (from what I can determine) At Guru3d, a 1080Ti with max preset quality as explained in their article at 1440p got 41fps using DX12. For them DX 12 gave better performance than Vulkan at the time. Link talks about the quality settings and how tested: https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pag...-graphics-performance-benchmark-review,4.html Their card performance chart using Ultra quality as in the preset slider max for the 5700XT was at 51fps, notably their 1080Ti on this chart was at 43fps which is a slight discrepancy from the previous chart at max preset settings which they call Ultra: https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/red-dead-redemption-2-pc-graphics-performance-benchmark-review,6.html Brent at The FPS Review had even poorer performance at 1440p for the Radeon 5700XT (different CPU, Graphics card) at 45.3fps): https://www.thefpsreview.com/2019/11/14/red-dead-redemption-ii-performance-preview/4/ So how does it compare today for those settings plus adding in overclocking? Better than I expected, using same settings, as far as I can tell at 2560x1440p from the two last month reviews while recording it which knocks off about 1-2fps on the benchmark it moves up to 54fps and real game testing it is around 56fps a 10% increase over Guru3d testing and 24% over Brent's testing results. The game is absolutely beautiful and so far fun to play besides a bunch of benchmarks. I don't use motion blur and also use HDR which does not seem to hinder performance any, the game is just striking. I will probably tweak settings to my liking getting frame rates up further and IQ I think is better as well. Here is video if interested in the results: At the end of the video shows the OC settings for the Radeon 5700XT Anniversary Edition card.