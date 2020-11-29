Quietest Mechanical Drives

3dprophet

n00b
Joined
Oct 9, 2020
Messages
15
I have a WD Black drive from 2009 that I use for file storage, and it's the loudest component in my system.

The drive works great, but I can hear a little bit of high pitch whine from it after moving to a case that has a lot of mesh.

Would a more recent mechanical drive be much more quieter? What are the quietest mechanical drives right now?
 
Last edited:
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,439
The quietest one I've got is probably 35 years old.
It uses zero watts as well.
 
K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
395
Newer drives are generally more quieter than older ones. 5400 rpm drives are quieter than 7200 rpm if your use case wont mind the lower speed.
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,042
Just bought a Seagate 10T 7200RPM Pro. Silent. I have some older WD white labels that are a little noisy. Generally, the newer - the more quiet I find. Regardless of speed.
 
