I have a WD Black drive from 2009 that I use for file storage, and it's the loudest component in my system.
The drive works great, but I can hear a little bit of high pitch whine from it after moving to a case that has a lot of mesh.
Would a more recent mechanical drive be much more quieter? What are the quietest mechanical drives right now?
